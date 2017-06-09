Paolo Mojo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2a6661a-4656-45bf-a58a-0889843ac9b3
Paolo Mojo Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Mojo, originally Helens, Merseyside but now based in London, United Kingdom, is an electronica DJ. His style incorporates the genres of house, funk, techno, breaks, electro, disco, and acid music. He was the mixer behind the Renaissance label's Renaissance Digital 01: Paolo Mojo, which was the first DJ mix to be made exclusively for an iTunes release. He also compiled the 9th in the Balance series of DJ mix compilations, released by EQ Recordings since 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paolo Mojo Tracks
Sort by
The Feels
Paolo Mojo
The Feels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Feels
Last played on
1983
Paolo Mojo
1983
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1983
Performer
Last played on
1983 (Eric Prydz Remix)
Paolo Mojo
1983 (Eric Prydz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1983 (Eric Prydz Remix)
Last played on
Hes the Man (Saeed Younan Remix)
Paolo Mojo
Hes the Man (Saeed Younan Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hes the Man (Saeed Younan Remix)
Last played on
Mmmmm Daaaaa
Paolo Mojo
Mmmmm Daaaaa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mmmmm Daaaaa
Last played on
The Dancer
Paolo Mojo
The Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dancer
Last played on
Ya Gimme
Paolo Mojo
Ya Gimme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Gimme
Last played on
Paolo Mojo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist