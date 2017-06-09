Paolo Mojo, originally Helens, Merseyside but now based in London, United Kingdom, is an electronica DJ. His style incorporates the genres of house, funk, techno, breaks, electro, disco, and acid music. He was the mixer behind the Renaissance label's Renaissance Digital 01: Paolo Mojo, which was the first DJ mix to be made exclusively for an iTunes release. He also compiled the 9th in the Balance series of DJ mix compilations, released by EQ Recordings since 2001.