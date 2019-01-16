Green SeagullFormed 2016
Green Seagull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2a5dab7-c094-4844-b591-2de400c10253
Green Seagull Tracks
Sort by
(I Used To Dream In) Black And White
Green Seagull
(I Used To Dream In) Black And White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(I Used To Dream In) Black And White
Last played on
Scarlet
Green Seagull
Scarlet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611b9t.jpglink
Scarlet
Last played on
Back to artist