Sophie HungerBorn 31 March 1983
Sophie Hunger (born Émilie Jeanne-Sophie Welti on 31 March 1983) is a Swiss singer-songwriter, film composer, multi-instrumentalist (guitar, blues harp, piano) and bandleader, living currently in Berlin.
I Opened A Bar
Tricks
