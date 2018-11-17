Ian McLaganBorn 12 May 1945. Died 3 December 2014
Ian McLagan
1945-05-12
Ian McLagan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Patrick McLagan (12 May 1945 – 3 December 2014) was an English keyboard instrumentalist, best known as a member of the English rock bands Small Faces and Faces. He also collaborated with the Rolling Stones and led his own band from the late 1970s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.
Ian McLagan Tracks
Too Bad
Kenney Jones
Too Bad
Too Bad
Last played on
Never Say Never
Ian McLagan
Never Say Never
Last played on
Last played on
Hello Old Friend
Ian McLagan
Hello Old Friend
Last played on
Last played on
Mean Old World
Ian McLagan
Mean Old World
Last played on
Last played on
I'm Hot You're Cool
Ian McLagan
I'm Hot You're Cool
Last played on
Last played on
I Will Follow
Ian McLagan
I Will Follow
I Will Follow
Warm Rain
Ian McLagan
Warm Rain
Warm Rain
A Little Black Number
Ian McLagan
A Little Black Number
A Little Black Number
An Innocent Man
Ian McLagan
An Innocent Man
Last played on
Last played on
Never Say Never Again
Ian McLagan
Never Say Never Again
Last played on
Last played on
