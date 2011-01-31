Kim SimmondsBorn 6 December 1947
Kim Simmonds
1947-12-06
Kim Simmonds Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Maiden Simmonds (born 5 December 1947) is a Welsh guitarist and is the leader and founder member of the blues rock band Savoy Brown.
Struck By Lightning
