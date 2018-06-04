Michael McDermottSinger-songwriter from Chicago, Illinois
Michael McDermott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p068h7yb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2a18100-72e2-456e-a0ad-5428a712e37b
Michael McDermott Tracks
Sort by
Celtic Sea
Michael McDermott
Celtic Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p068h7yf.jpglink
Celtic Sea
Last played on
Gotta Go To Work
Michael McDermott
Gotta Go To Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p068h7yf.jpglink
Gotta Go To Work
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
May
2019
Michael McDermott
Unknown venue, Reading, UK
Michael McDermott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist