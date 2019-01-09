AstridUK indie band. Formed 1997. Disbanded 2004
Astrid
1997
Astrid Biography (Wikipedia)
Astrid is a guitar-pop foursome formed in Glasgow in the mid 1990s, but with strong ties to Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides, Scotland. The group released three studio albums, as well as several singles and EPs, before breaking up in 2004.
Distance
Astrid
Distance
Distance
Last played on
Modes Of Transport
Astrid
Modes Of Transport
Modes Of Transport
Last played on
Dead End (Tim Green Remix) (feat. Astrid)
Atelier Francesco
Dead End (Tim Green Remix) (feat. Astrid)
Dead End (Tim Green Remix) (feat. Astrid)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Tick Tock
Astrid
Tick Tock
Tick Tock
Last played on
Just One Name
Astrid
Just One Name
Just One Name
Last played on
Redground
Astrid
Redground
Redground
Last played on
