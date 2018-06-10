James Hannigan (born 23 July 1971) is a British Academy Award Winning British composer, musician, music producer and live event creative director. His work as a composer has included single or multiple entries in the multi-million selling Command & Conquer, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Dead Space, Warhammer, Wing Commander, Space Hulk, Evil Genius, Grand Prix and Theme Park game series; video games including Freelancer, RuneScape, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Dead Space 3, The Transformers Universe, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Republic: The Revolution, Sim Theme Park, Wing Commander: Privateer 2: The Darkening, Conquest: Frontier Wars, Nintendo's Art Academy (video game), Reign of Fire, The Lord of the Rings: Aragorn's Quest, and others, along with television such as BBC America’s Primeval. He has also contributed music to EA Sports titles, such as those belonging to the FIFA and F1 series and his music has been heard in games such as Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U and Saints Row 4. In the early years of his career, Hannigan worked as Composer for Electronic Arts Europe before basing his studio at Pinewood Studios in England for ten years between 1997 and 2007 [1], where he sometimes worked as a Sound Designer on films such as Lost in Space (film) alongside composing. James Hannigan's other music credits include Audible's Alien trilogy (2016 - 2018), Unseen Academicals (Discworld 37) and the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 adaptations of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens and Neverwhere. His music is heard in numerous trailers and television shows.