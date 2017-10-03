Yavuz BingölBorn 1964
Yavuz Bingöl
1964
Yavuz Bingöl Biography (Wikipedia)
Yavuz Bingöl (born 7 October 1964) is a Turkish folk music singer and actor.
Yavuz Bingöl Tracks
Carsambayi Sel Aldi
