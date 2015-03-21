Darnell Howard (July 25, 1895 in Chicago – September 2, 1966 in San Francisco) was an American jazz clarinetist and violinist.

Howard began playing violin at age seven, picking up clarinet and saxophone later in his youth. He played professionally with John H. Wickcliffe's Ginger Orchestra from 1913 to 1916, then moved to New York City in 1917, where he played and recorded as a violinist with W. C. Handy.

From there he headed to Chicago, where he led his own band, played with Charlie Elgar, and then joined James P. Johnson's Plantation Days Band, which toured London in 1923. The next year he toured Europe again as a member of the Singing Syncopators, and also played in Shanghai with this ensemble later in the decade. While in Chicago he played with Carroll Dickerson, King Oliver, and Erskine Tate. He led a quartet in 1928, and also played with Jimmy Wade's Dixielanders that year. From 1929–1930 he played with Dave Peyton, then worked briefly with Jerome Carrington before being hired by Earl Hines, with whom he played clarinet, alto sax and violin from 1931 until 1937. Howard's great jazz violin is featured on the Hines band's marvelous February, 1933 recording of the ahead-of-its-time Earl Hines/Jimmy Mundy swing composition "Cavernism".