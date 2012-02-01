Soul Session
Soul Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a28eecac-97dc-45c9-8a0f-383fdfeb0b1d
Soul Session Tracks
Sort by
Horse With No Name (Feat Karl Frierson)
Soul Session
Horse With No Name (Feat Karl Frierson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse With No Name (Desert Intro)
Soul Session
Horse With No Name (Desert Intro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse With No Name (Desert Intro)
Last played on
Soul Session Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist