National Skyline
National Skyline Biography (Wikipedia)
National Skyline is an American alternative rock band formed in late 1996 by Jeff Dimpsey of Hum. Dimpsey originally formed the band in order to perform a 45-minute-long song that he had written. They were initially an indie rock supergroup of sorts, with a rotating cast of prominent Champaign/Chicago area musicians. They did record the 45-minute song/album with Rick Valentin (of The Poster Children) in spring 1997, but it has never been released. The band's name is apparently a reference to Bob Dylan's album Nashville Skyline, though their music betrays no stylistic debt to Dylan.
The group's core members Dimpsey (bass) and Jeff Garber (singer/guitarist/songwriter) released two full-lengths, National Skyline and This = Everything, and the EP Exit Now. They also contributed the song "Eurorak" to the Parasol Records compilation Sweet Sixteen, Volume 2.
National Skyline Tracks
Sort by