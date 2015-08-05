Simon WilkinsonComposer for film and documentary. Born 1972
Simon Wilkinson
1972
Simon Wilkinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Wilkinson (born Simon John Wilkinson, 2 February 1972, Worthing, Sussex) is a British ambient musician and composer mainly working in the fields of music for film, television and documentary. He also works under the production name 'The Blue Mask' or 'Thebluemask'.
