Henry Gross Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Gross (born April 1, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter best known for his association with the group Sha Na Na and for his hit song, "Shannon". He was the youngest person, at age 18, to play on the main stage at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969.
Shannon
Henry Gross
Shannon
Shannon
