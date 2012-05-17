Joe Innes is a British singer and songwriter from London who plays solo and with his band The Cavalcade, a indie band that has been compared to Jeffrey Lewis, Bright Eyes and The Decemberists. Joe has previously played in several lineups including a band with drummer Matt Thomas from The Joy Formidable.

Their debut release The Frighteners, received strong support from BBC 6 Music DJs Tom Robinson, Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens, and gained widespread coverage from webzines such as This is Fake DIY, describing Joe as "a master of words", and Thank Folk For That who praised the album’s "addictive wit".Their follow up EP Brian, I'm a Genius Too was similarly lauded by critics.

The new album 'Foreign Domestic Policy' comes out in May 2017.