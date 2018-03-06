Omer InayatPakistani singer
Omer Inayat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a28060d2-31f8-4589-b7aa-df6b887d8c49
Omer Inayat Tracks
Sort by
You've Got Something (Tennu Le)
Omer Inayat
You've Got Something (Tennu Le)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mast Nazron Se
Omer Inayat
Mast Nazron Se
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mast Nazron Se
Last played on
Rope of Faith
Omer Inayat
Rope of Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rope of Faith
Last played on
Matallo
Omer Inayat
Matallo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matallo
Last played on
Tennu Le
Omer Inayat
Tennu Le
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennu Le
Last played on
Beqarar
Omer Inayat
Beqarar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beqarar
Last played on
You've Got Something Something
Omer Inayat
You've Got Something Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Got Something Something
Last played on
You've Got Something
Omer Inayat
You've Got Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Got Something
Last played on
You've Got Something (Tenu Le Ke Jaana) (Be The One)
Omer Inayat
You've Got Something (Tenu Le Ke Jaana) (Be The One)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Got Something (Tenu Le Ke Jaane)
Omer Inayat
You've Got Something (Tenu Le Ke Jaane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Got Something (Tenu Le Ke Jaane)
Last played on
Kana Di Wali
Omer Inayat
Kana Di Wali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kana Di Wali
Last played on
Omer Inayat Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist