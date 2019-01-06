Celia Diana Savile Imrie (born 15 July 1952) is an English actress. She is known for her television roles with Victoria Wood, including in the spoof soap opera sketches Acorn Antiques (1985–87) and the sitcom Dinnerladies (1998–2000). She won the 2006 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical for reprising her role in Acorn Antiques: The Musical!

Described in 2003 as "one of the most successful British actresses of recent decades", Imrie's film appearances include Hilary and Jackie (1998), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Calendar Girls (2003) and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012). Her other television credits include the FX comedy Better Things (2016–present).