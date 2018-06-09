PlavkaBorn 25 March 1968
Plavka
1968-03-25
Plavka Biography (Wikipedia)
Plavka Coleridge (née Lonich; born March 25, 1968) is an American singer of Croatian and Peruvian origin who lives in Los Angeles. She is best known for being the singer of the German trance act Jam & Spoon, whose classically infused trance sound dominated the international charts in the mid 1990s, as well as for her previous stint with The Shamen.
