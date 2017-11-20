FrankeeAmerican pop singer. Born 9 June 1983
Frankee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a278331c-1b22-4ebd-b93f-4408bd96f9b8
Frankee Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Francine Aiello (born June 9, 1983), known by her stage name Frankee, is an American R&B singer-songwriter. She grew up with her parents, Matthew and Francine, and her two siblings, elder brother Matthew Jr. and younger sister Monique. Nicole was given the nickname "Frankee", which is derived from her middle name (and is also her grandfather's nickname).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankee Tracks
Sort by
Firethorn
Frankee
Firethorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firethorn
Last played on
FURB
Frankee
FURB
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FURB
Last played on
Don't Give Up (On Love) (Frankee Remix)
Blinkie
Don't Give Up (On Love) (Frankee Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gwgb.jpglink
Don't Give Up (On Love) (Frankee Remix)
Last played on
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
Frankee
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ways Of The Sun (feat. Ia Oberg)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
Frankee
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cephei (Locked Groove Remix)
Last played on
Pandorum
Frankee
Pandorum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pandorum
Last played on
Acamar
Sandrine
Acamar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acamar
Last played on
Need You (Frankee Remix)
Loadstar
Need You (Frankee Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhrb2.jpglink
Need You (Frankee Remix)
Last played on
Black Heart
Frankee
Black Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhrb2.jpglink
Black Heart
Last played on
Wonderland
Frankee
Wonderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhrb2.jpglink
Wonderland
Last played on
Paranormal
Frankee
Paranormal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paranormal
Performer
Last played on
Saffron
Frankee
Saffron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saffron
Last played on
Harlequin
Frankee
Harlequin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlequin
Performer
Last played on
Everlasting
Frankee
Everlasting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlasting
Last played on
Closer
Frankee
Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closer
Last played on
Starcraft
Frankee
Starcraft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starcraft
Last played on
Dancefloor Dub
Frankee
Dancefloor Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancefloor Dub
Last played on
Latest Frankee News
Frankee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jungle in Jamaica: Alric and Boyd
-
It took Matrix & Futurebound nearly three years to get in the zone to write their forthcoming new album on Viper
-
Rene speaks to Danny Byrd, The Upbeats and Noisia at Arcadia
-
"We gave him a Drum & Bass history lesson": Bad Company talk about the time they worked with Fatman Scoop
-
Roni Size talks New Forms
-
Drumsound and Bassline Smith chat with MistaJam
-
History of Bass with Drumsound & Bassline Smith
Back to artist