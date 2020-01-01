A.R.E. Weapons is a noise-rock band from New York City. Formed in 1999 by Matthew McAuley, Brain F. McPeck, and Ryan Noel, A.R.E. Weapons has been described as hardcore electro-rock. Their live shows are noted for their aggressiveness and confrontational style. Rough Trade was encouraged to sign the band after Pulp's Jarvis Cocker heard A.R.E. Weapons live.

A.R.E. Weapons released two singles, "Street Gang" and "New York Muscle", in 2001. Before the release of their eponymous 2003 album, synthesizer player Thomas Bullock was replaced by their manager Paul Sevigny (brother of actress Chloë Sevigny). Guitarist Ryan Noel died in 2004 of a heroin overdose. The remaining members recorded their second album, Free in the Streets, which was released in 2005.