Rex Garvin Born 24 July 1940. Died 2 December 2013
Rex Garvin
1940-07-24
Rex Garvin Biography
Rex Garvin (July 24, 1940 – December 2, 2013) was an American rhythm and blues singer, songwriter, keyboard player and arranger. His writing credits include the 1957 US chart hit "Over the Mountain; Across the Sea", by Johnnie and Joe, and his own 1966 recording "Sock It To 'Em J.B.", later recorded by The Specials.
Rex Garvin Tracks
Emulsified
Rex Garvin & The Mighty Cravers
Sock It To 'Em JB
Queen Of The Go-Go
Oh Yeah!
