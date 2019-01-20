Judy Mae Rodman (née Robbins; May 23, 1951) is an American Country Music Singer. In the mid-1980s, she was a successful recording artist; making it all the way to number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart in 1986 with the song "Until I Met You." She also won the Academy of Country Music's "Top New Female Vocalist" award in 1985.

Today, Rodman is a singer, songwriter, producer and vocal instructor in Nashville, Tennessee. Her recorded songs include LeAnn Rimes's number-one hit "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)" (co-written with Keith Hinton). She has also developed Power, Path & Performance; a vocal technique she teaches and sells on CDs.