Felix AyoViolinist. Born 1 July 1933
Felix Ayo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a26d8d54-5682-446e-8a52-651166574573
Felix Ayo Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Ayo (born 1933, Sestao) is a Spanish-Basque born, naturalised Italian, violinist. He is renowned as a founder of the Italian ensemble I Musici; as an internationally renowned violinist, who is often a soloist, and is a performer of chamber music; as a teacher; and as a recording artist with a career that has spanned more than fifty years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felix Ayo Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist