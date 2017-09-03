Dave LogginsBorn 10 November 1947
Dave Loggins
1947-11-10
Dave Loggins Biography
David Allen Loggins (born November 10, 1947) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician.
Dave Loggins Tracks
Please Come to Boston
Dave Loggins
Please Come to Boston
Please Come to Boston
