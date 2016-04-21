Fields of the NephilimEnglish gothic rock band. Formed 1984
Fields of the Nephilim are an English gothic rock band formed in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England in 1984. The band's name refers to a Biblical race of giants or angel-human hybrids, known as the Nephilim. Although the band have not received substantial mainstream success, their seminal sound has proved highly influential, especially in the genre of gothic rock.
