Dean Friedman
1955-05-23
Dean Friedman (born May 23, 1955) is an American singer-songwriter who plays piano, keyboard, guitar and other instruments, including the harmonica.
Dean Friedman Performances & Interviews
- Dean Friedman Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y3260.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y3260.jpg2016-06-12T13:04:00.000ZThe American singer-songwriter performed 'Ariel' and 'Under The Weather'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y35ry
Dean Friedman Live in Session
Dean Friedman Tracks
Lucky Stars
Dean Friedman
Lucky Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqst4.jpglink
Lucky Stars
Last played on
Lydia
Dean Friedman
Lydia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqst4.jpglink
Lydia
Last played on
Rocking Chair
Dean Friedman
Rocking Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqst4.jpglink
Rocking Chair
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
Dean Friedman
The Met, Manchester, UK
27
Apr
2019
Dean Friedman
PizzaExpress Live, Birmingham, UK
5
May
2019
Dean Friedman
Central Hall, Hull, UK
20
Jul
2019
Dean Friedman, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Boo Hewerdine, Fiona Bevan, Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Springfield Country Hotel Leisure Club & Spa, Bournemouth, UK
27
Jul
2019
Dean Friedman, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Boo Hewerdine, Fiona Bevan, Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Wychwood Park Hotel and Golf Club, Stoke On Trent, UK
