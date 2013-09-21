Gazebo80s Italian synth-pop artist Paul Mazzolini "I Like Chopin". Born 18 February 1960
Gazebo
1960-02-18
Gazebo Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Mazzolini (born 18 February 1960), known as Gazebo, is an Italian vocalist known for an Italo disco music style, a variation of 1980s Euro disco. His international hit song "I Like Chopin" reached the No. 1 in more than 15 countries.
I Like Chopin
