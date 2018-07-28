Shapes, Rudimental, Giggs, Becky Hill, Redlight, IAMDDB, The Skints, SASASAS, Pendulum (DJ Set), Turno, Hedex, Benny L, IC3, Kings Of The Rollers, Bou, problem central, DJ Hype & Hazard and Sika Studios

Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, UK