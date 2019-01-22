Paul StanleyKISS frontman. Born 20 January 1952
Paul Stanley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2567452-7d11-45a7-98ff-1cbbc8ba0910
Paul Stanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Bert Eisen (born January 20, 1952), known professionally by his stage name Paul Stanley, is an American musician, singer, songwriter and painter best known for being the rhythm guitarist and singer of the rock band Kiss. He is the writer or co-writer of many of the band's highest-charting hits. Stanley established The Starchild character for his Kiss persona.
Hit Parader ranked him 18th on their list of Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time. Gibson.com Readers Poll also named him 13th on their list of Top 25 Frontmen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Stanley Tracks
Sort by
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
Bruce Kulick
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnhx.jpglink
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
Last played on
Ain't Quite Right
Paul Stanley
Ain't Quite Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Quite Right
Last played on
Fire and Water
Ace Frehley
Fire and Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire and Water
Last played on
Paul Stanley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist