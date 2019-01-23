Jax Jones
Jax Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Timucin Lam (born 25 July 1987), known professionally as Jax Jones, is an English DJ, record producer, songwriter, and remixer. He is best known for his 2016 single "You Don't Know Me" featuring Raye, which peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart, "Instruction" featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don and featuring on Duke Dumont's 2014 single "I Got U", peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jax Jones Performances & Interviews
Jax Jones feat. Kamille - Breathe
2018-12-25
Jax Jones and Kamille perform Breathe for the 2018 Top Of The Pops Christmas special
Jax Jones feat. Kamille - Breathe
Jax Jones
2018-06-27
Get pumped with the biggest DJ in the house!
Jax Jones
What is Jax Jones's favourite Kylie song?
2017-11-14
Top interrogator A.Dot gets the truth out of Jax Jones at Sounds Like Friday Night
What is Jax Jones's favourite Kylie song?
Jax Jones Tracks
Jax Jones
Last played on
Ring Ring
Jax Jones
Ring Ring
Ring Ring
Last played on
Breathe
Jax Jones
Breathe
Breathe
Performer
Last played on
Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
Jax Jones
Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jax Jones
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Jax Jones, Fatboy Slim and Horse Meat Disco
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Jax Jones, Icarus and KC Lights
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
9
Mar
2019
Jax Jones
Titan Warehouse, Cardiff, UK
6
Apr
2019
Jax Jones
Roundhouse, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a29hp6
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T01:43:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068ddkw.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Jax Jones Links
Similar Artists
