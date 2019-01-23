Timucin Lam (born 25 July 1987), known professionally as Jax Jones, is an English DJ, record producer, songwriter, and remixer. He is best known for his 2016 single "You Don't Know Me" featuring Raye, which peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart, "Instruction" featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don and featuring on Duke Dumont's 2014 single "I Got U", peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart.