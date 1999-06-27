Aitana Ocaña Morales (born June 27, 1999), known mononymously as Aitana, is a Spanish singer. She first gained national recognition in 2017, placing as the runner-up in series nine of the Spanish reality television talent competition Operación Triunfo, behind Amaia Romero. While competing in Operación Triunfo, Aitana released the single "Lo malo" with fellow competitor Ana Guerra. The song went on to become a number-one hit in Spain and was certified five times platinum, additionally being used in International Women's Day demonstrations in Spain.

Following the competition, Aitana signed with Universal Music Spain and released her debut solo single "Teléfono", which became her second number-one single. Its music video became the most-watched Vevo music video within twenty-four hours of all-time in Spain. Her debut extended play Tráiler was released in November 2018, becoming her first chart-topping album and the second most-streamed album within twenty-four hours of all-time in Spain. The extended play's second single "Vas a quedarte" became her third chart-topping hit and the most-streamed song in its first twenty-four hours on Spotify Spain, surpassing the previous record which was also held by her previous release "Teléfono". Her debut studio album Spoiler (2019), was later released in June 2019 and became her second chart-topping album. Then in December 2019 she released the lead single, called "+", from her second studio album. It peaked at number 2 and went on to spend 9 weeks in the top 10 of the Spanish official charts.