Circa Survive is an American rock band from the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, formed in 2004. The band, led by Anthony Green, consists of former members from Saosin, This Day Forward, and Taken.

Circa Survive quickly made a name for themselves in the indie music scene in little over two years with their 2005 debut album, Juturna, and second album, On Letting Go, released in 2007. Both albums were released on Equal Vision Records. Their third album, Blue Sky Noise, was released via Atlantic Records in 2010, to critical acclaim. After parting ways with Atlantic Records, the band's fourth album, Violent Waves, was released independently in 2012. Their fifth album, Descensus, was released by Sumerian Records in 2014, and their sixth, The Amulet, with Hopeless Records in October 2017.