Three BarRemixer/Producer
Three Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a248f2e2-5c35-4f4d-92a4-bb1429415043
Three Bar Tracks
Sort by
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
Last played on
Groove On
Three Bar
Groove On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Groove On
Performer
Last played on
Back to the Old School
Three Bar
Back to the Old School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to the Old School
Feel Good
Three Bar
Feel Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel Good
Get Down
Three Bar
Get Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Down
No Doubt (Instrumental)
Three Bar
No Doubt (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Doubt (Instrumental)
More Than Ever
Three Bar
More Than Ever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than Ever
Movin'
Three Bar
Movin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movin'
Rhodes and Streets
Three Bar
Rhodes and Streets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhodes and Streets
All You Need To Know
Three Bar
All You Need To Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You Need To Know
Three Bar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist