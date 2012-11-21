KnuckledustFormed 1996
Knuckledust
1996
Knuckledust Biography (Wikipedia)
Knuckledust are a British hardcore punk band from London. The band was formed in 1996 when Nic, Ray and Wema contacted Pelbu to start a band. The band went on to release many albums, tour the world extensively and continue to do so today without any changes in personnel.
Knuckledust Tracks
Bluffs, Lies and Alibies
Knuckledust
Bluffs, Lies and Alibies
Bluffs, Lies and Alibies
Universal Struggle
Knuckledust
Universal Struggle
Universal Struggle
Against All Odds
Knuckledust
Against All Odds
Against All Odds
The Reurn of…
Knuckledust
The Reurn of…
The Reurn of…
