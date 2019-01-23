Patrice RushenBorn 30 September 1954
Patrice Rushen
Patrice Rushen Biography
Patrice Louise Rushen (born September 30, 1954) is an American jazz pianist and R&B singer. She is also a composer, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and music director. Her 1982 single, "Forget Me Nots", received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Rushen had great success on the R&B and dance charts. "Haven't You Heard" went to number 7 on the R&B charts, with "Forget Me Nots" as her only top 40 pop hit in the United States.
Patrice Rushen Tracks
Forget Me Nots
Patrice Rushen
Forget Me Nots
Forget Me Nots
Haven't You Heard (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
Patrice Rushen
Haven't You Heard (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
Remind Me
Patrice Rushen
Remind Me
Remind Me
Haven't You Heard
Patrice Rushen
Haven't You Heard
Haven't You Heard
Never Gonna Give You Up (Joey Negro Re-Grooved Mix)
Patrice Rushen
Never Gonna Give You Up (Joey Negro Re-Grooved Mix)
Never Give You Up
Patrice Rushen
Never Give You Up
Never Give You Up
Never Gonna Give You Up
Patrice Rushen
Never Gonna Give You Up
Never Gonna Give You Up
Let There Be Funk (The Reflex Revision)
Patrice Rushen
Let There Be Funk (The Reflex Revision)
