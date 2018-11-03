Juan Formell y Los Van VanFormed 4 December 1969
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a23cf927-b533-47e9-a453-384765afb3b1
Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Van Van is the most recognized post-revolution Cuban musical group, led for many years by bassist Juan Formell until his death in 2014. Formell and former band members Changuito and Pupy are some of the most important figures in contemporary Cuban music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Llegue, Llegue
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
Llegue, Llegue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llegue, Llegue
Last played on
Uno Solo Fuente
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
Uno Solo Fuente
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uno Solo Fuente
Last played on
Par Encima Del Nivel
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
Par Encima Del Nivel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Par Encima Del Nivel
Last played on
Que Se Sepa
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
Que Se Sepa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Que Se Sepa
Last played on
Esto Te Pone La Cabeza Mala
Juan Formell y Los Van Van
Esto Te Pone La Cabeza Mala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 26 - Cuban Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3x8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-03T02:18:44
3
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 26 - Cuban Night
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist