Los Van Van is the most recognized post-revolution Cuban musical group, led for many years by bassist Juan Formell until his death in 2014. Formell and former band members Changuito and Pupy are some of the most important figures in contemporary Cuban music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia