Adalbert GyrowetzBorn 20 February 1763. Died 19 March 1850
Vojtěch Matyáš Jírovec (Adalbert Gyrowetz) (20 February 1763 – 19 March 1850) was a Bohemian composer. He mainly wrote instrumental works, with a great production of string quartets and symphonies; his operas and singspiele numbered more than 30, including Semiramide (1791), Der Augenarzt (1811), and Robert, oder Die Prüfung (1815).
Nocturne in E Flat for Piano Trio
Symphony No. 1 in E flat major
South Bohemian Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra, Jan Talich & Adalbert Gyrowetz
Wind Cassation
Sonata in F major for fortepiano, flute and cello Op. 51
Symphony No. 2 in E flat major
