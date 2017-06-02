Beth Ditto
1981-02-19
Beth Ditto Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Beth Patterson, (born February 19, 1981), known by her stage name Beth Ditto, is an American singer-songwriter, most notable for her work with the indie rock band Gossip and whose voice has been compared to Etta James, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She disbanded Gossip to pursue a career in fashion, and has since also started a solo career.
Beth Ditto Performances & Interviews
- "It's like having a baby"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k8xh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k8xh9.jpg2017-10-18T13:55:00.000ZBeth Ditto discusses what it’s like to produce a new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k8wlg
"It's like having a baby"
- "I don't want to go"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k8x3g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k8x3g.jpg2017-10-18T13:51:00.000ZBeth Ditto expresses her sadness of leaving the UK.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05k8wm1
"I don't want to go"
- "We found Confederate money from the American Civil War in her handbag!" - Beth Ditto recalls the extraordinary Granny Dittohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054tff2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054tff2.jpg2017-06-03T10:38:00.000ZBeth Ditto - former frontwoman of The Gossip, chats to Dermot about her new solo album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054tdmv
"We found Confederate money from the American Civil War in her handbag!" - Beth Ditto recalls the extraordinary Granny Ditto
