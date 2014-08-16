Ricky Lynn GreggBorn 22 August 1959
Ricky Lynn Gregg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a23af58d-cc48-438b-8c0b-e8ee347bd5a7
Ricky Lynn Gregg Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricky Lynn Gregg (born August 22, 1959 in Henderson, Texas) is a country music artist of Native American descent. Active between the years of 1992 and 2001, he has recorded three studio albums: two on Capitol/Liberty Records (1992's Ricky Lynn Gregg and 1994's Get a Little Closer) and one on Rowe Music Group (2001's Careful What You Wish For). His first two albums produced three hit singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the No. 36-peaking "If I Had a Cheatin' Heart".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ricky Lynn Gregg Tracks
Sort by
Bring On The Neon
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Bring On The Neon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring On The Neon
Last played on
Can You Feel It
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Can You Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Three Nickels & A Dime
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Three Nickels & A Dime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Nickels & A Dime
Last played on
Victoria's Secret
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Victoria's Secret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victoria's Secret
Careful What You Wish For
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Careful What You Wish For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Careful What You Wish For
Alright Already
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Alright Already
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alright Already
Tornado
Ricky Lynn Gregg
Tornado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tornado
Last played on
Ricky Lynn Gregg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist