Ricky Lynn Gregg (born August 22, 1959 in Henderson, Texas) is a country music artist of Native American descent. Active between the years of 1992 and 2001, he has recorded three studio albums: two on Capitol/Liberty Records (1992's Ricky Lynn Gregg and 1994's Get a Little Closer) and one on Rowe Music Group (2001's Careful What You Wish For). His first two albums produced three hit singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the No. 36-peaking "If I Had a Cheatin' Heart".