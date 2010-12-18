Dead Sea ApesInstrumental rock group, Manchester, UK 2009-. Formed 29 May 2009
Dead Sea Apes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a236bb66-860d-4f28-bba3-6b68abeb9d08
Dead Sea Apes Tracks
Sort by
Astral House
Dead Sea Apes
Astral House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral House
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Jun
2019
Dead Sea Apes, Alasdair Roberts, The Bevis Frond, Thought Forms, Angeline Morrison, Emily Jones, Sharron Kraus, Dean McPhee, The Left Outsides, Toby Hay, Jim Ghedi, Sound Of Yell, Makoto Kawabata, The Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, Kitchen Cynics, Trappist Afterland, Stereocilia, Kohoutek, Mésange, Alison Cotton, Silver Stars of Ketchikan, Alex Rex, Ailbhe nic Oireachtaigh, Rowan Amber Mill and Jesse Poe
Cleeve House, Bath, UK
Dead Sea Apes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist