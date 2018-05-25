MargoIrish singer, real name: Margeret Catherine O'Donnell. Born 6 February 1931
1931-02-06
Margo Biography (Wikipedia)
Margo (born Margeret Catherine O'Donnell; February 6, 1951) is an Irish singer. She rose to prominence during the 1960s in the Irish country music scene and has had an extensive career since.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margo Tracks
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Broken Engagement
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
Armagh City Hotel, Armagh, UK
Margo Links
