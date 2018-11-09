Jonas Rathsman is a Swedish producer of electronic music and graphic designer.

He was born in a small village in Western Sweden. At the age of 18, he started organising parties at local nightclubs in Gothenburg. Using this platform Jonas Rathsman began producing music under his own name and quickly caught the attention of the French Express label. And it was with French Express that he began to release his music, starting in 2011 with the bass heavy 'Love Is My Middle Name' which featured on the second instalment of the French Express compilation. Jonas quickly followed up this success with his first solo release on French Express 'Tobago/Feeling You' gaining high-profile support from the likes of The Magician.

Jonas' reputation continued to grow courtesy of two more releases on French Express, 'Since I Don't Have You' and 'W4W' that got notable BBC Radio 1 support from Pete Tong who was such a fan of Jonas' output that he invited him to play the coveted Essential Mix with fellow French Express artist, Perseus.