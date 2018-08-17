Patrizia KwellaBorn 26 April 1953
Patrizia Kwella
1953-04-26
Patrizia Kwella Tracks
Cease your funning
Trad.
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso, ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
Over the hills and far away
John Gay
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
12 Songs Op.48 for voice and piano [words: Humbert Wolfe]
Gustav Holst
A dialogue between Thirsis and Dorinda
London Cornett and Sackbut Ensemble
Me, when the sun begins (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn upon the night – from L’Allegro, Il Penseroso ed Il Moderato
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 29
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1986-08-13T01:46:58
13
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 29
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Proms 1985: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-21T01:46:58
21
Jul
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-31T01:46:58
31
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-17T01:46:58
17
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-07T01:46:58
7
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
