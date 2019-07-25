Stuart GorrellBorn 17 September 1901. Died 10 August 1963
Stuart Graham Steven Gorrell (September 17, 1901 – August 10, 1963) is best known for writing the lyrics for the song "Georgia on My Mind".
Born in Knox, Indiana, Gorrell attended Indiana University; there he became friends with fellow student Hoagy Carmichael. After hearing Carmichael play the newly composed melody at a party, Gorrell stayed up all night with Carmichael working on the song and ended up writing lyrics for it.
Gorrell became a banker and never wrote another lyric in his life.
