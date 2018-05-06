Alexander EbertLead Singer of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes. Born 12 May 1978
Alexander Ebert
1978-05-12
Alexander Ebert Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Michael Tahquitz Ebert (born May 12, 1978) is an American singer-songwriter and composer. He is best known for being the lead singer and songwriter for the American bands Ima Robot and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. On January 12, 2014, Ebert won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for his musical score to the film All Is Lost (2013).
Alexander Ebert Tracks
Truth
Alexander Ebert
Truth
Truth
A Million Years
Alexander Ebert
A Million Years
A Million Years
Bad Bad Love
Alexander
Bad Bad Love
Bad Bad Love
Virginia's Theme
Alexander Ebert
Virginia's Theme
Virginia's Theme
All is lost
Alexander Ebert
All is lost
All is lost
Excelsior
Alexander Ebert
Excelsior
Excelsior
Amen
Alexander Ebert
Amen
Amen
