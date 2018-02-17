AlexkidFrench DJ. Born 14 April 1975
Alexkid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05z1n3y.jpg
1975-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a22d9d0f-2c44-4220-89d5-242ada9c45b3
Alexkid Tracks
Sort by
Wear Your Cape
Alexkid
Wear Your Cape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1n5y.jpglink
Wear Your Cape
Last played on
The Dope
Alexkid
The Dope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1n5y.jpglink
The Dope
Last played on
Don't Hide It
Alexkid
Don't Hide It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1n5y.jpglink
Don't Hide It
Last played on
Instrulento
Alexkid
Instrulento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z1n5y.jpglink
Instrulento
Last played on
Alexkid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist