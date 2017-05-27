Red Rider, later known as Tom Cochrane & Red Rider, is a Canadian rock band popular in the 1980s. While they achieved great success in Canada, the band never had a song in the Top 40 in the United States, although "Lunatic Fringe" became popular on album-oriented rock radio. They also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Young Thing, Wild Dreams (Rock Me)", and charted comparably to "Lunatic Fringe" on Mainstream Rock (AOR) with "Big League" (which remains popular to this day), "Human Race", and "Power".