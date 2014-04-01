Only CrimeFormed 2003
Only Crime
2003
Only Crime Biography (Wikipedia)
Only Crime is an American melodic hardcore group formed by Good Riddance singer Russ Rankin and Bane guitarist Aaron Dalbec in 2003. The band plays melodic but hard-hitting punk rock that borrows heavily from early-1980s hardcore bands such as Black Flag.
