The Stone Poneys were a folk-rock trio formed in Los Angeles, consisting of Linda Ronstadt on vocals, Bobby Kimmel on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Kenny Edwards on lead guitar. Their recordings include Ronstadt's first hit song, a cover of Mike Nesmith's "Different Drum". Even at this early stage, Ronstadt was already showcasing her performances of an eclectic mix of songs, often from under-appreciated songwriters, requiring a wide array of backing musicians.

As a testament to enduring interest in the trio, the band's three albums: The Stone Poneys; Evergreen, Volume 2; and Linda Ronstadt, Stone Poneys and Friends, Vol. III, were released together as single CDs for the first time in the 1990s in the US (nearly 30 years after the music was recorded), with the first two albums reissued in Australia in 2008. Four additional songs from the band's third album could also be found on the Australian reissue.