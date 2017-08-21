Vlado PerlemuterBorn 26 May 1904. Died 4 September 2002
Vlado Perlemuter
1904-05-26
Vlado Perlemuter Biography (Wikipedia)
Vlado Perlemuter (26 May 1904 – 4 September 2002) was a Lithuanian-born French pianist and teacher.
Vlado Perlemuter Tracks
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Waltz in C# Minor
Vlado Perlemuter
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Mazurka in C major, Op 24 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Menuet antique
Maurice Ravel
Tarantelle in A flat major, Op 43
Frédéric Chopin
Waltz in C Sharp Minor
Vlado Perlemuter
Rigaudon from le Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-27T02:14:27
27
Aug
1973
Proms 1972: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-22T02:14:27
22
Jul
1972
Proms 1971: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-07T02:14:27
7
Aug
1971
Proms 1970: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-03T02:14:27
3
Aug
1970
Proms 1964: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-05T02:14:27
5
Aug
1964
